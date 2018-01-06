CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital Thursday night after being hit by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer in Steele Creek.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. on South Tryon Street at Moss Road. Witnesses said the pedestrian was in the median and crossed at a place where there wasn't a crosswalk.

The pedestrian was taken to Carolinas Medical Center by Medic with serious injuries. The officer was not hurt.

South Tryon was shut down at Moss Road while the accident was under investigation.

Traffic Alert: South Tryon at Moss Road is currently closed due to an officer involved accident involving a pedestrian. Please use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/XGb7KngCph — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 1, 2018

