CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital Thursday night after being hit by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer's cruiser in Steele Creek.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. on South Tryon Street at Moss Road. Witnesses said the pedestrian was in the median and crossed at a place where there wasn't a crosswalk.

CMPD said following the accident, the officer stopped and immediately began rendering aid until MEDIC arrived.

The pedestrian, identified as 80-year-old Arnulfo Salazar, was taken to Carolinas Medical Center by Medic with serious injuries. The officer, identified as Jeffrey Page, was not hurt.

South Tryon was shut down at Moss Road while the accident was under investigation. Witnesses said at the time of the crash, it was raining and traffic was light.

Detectives will determine if impairment of the pedestrian was a contributing factor.

Traffic Alert: South Tryon at Moss Road is currently closed due to an officer involved accident involving a pedestrian. Please use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/XGb7KngCph — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 1, 2018

