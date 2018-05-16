GASTONIA, N.C. -- Prosecutors announced more criminal charges on Wednesday for a man accused of snapping photos of a 10-year-old boy using a bathroom in Gaston County.

Stanley Police said Christopher Hayes took two photos of the boy during a Little League tournament last Saturday at Harper Park.

During an afternoon court appearance, assistant district attorney Stephanie Hamlin told a judge she filed new charges of felony indecent liberties with a child and felony secret peeping.

Hamlin said police already went through one of Hayes' phones and found incriminating photos. She added investigators will be searching a second phone and a laptop found in Hayes' car.

"Mr. Hayes has been investigated for similar type crimes as of what you're seeing today," Hamlin said.

According to federal court records, Hates was convicted back in 2015 for misappropriating postal funds and theft of mail matter by an officer or employee.

Given Hayes' record and the nature of his charges, Judge Jackson raised Hayes' bond to $100,000.

He will appear in court again Thursday afternoon for his first appearance on his newest charges.

