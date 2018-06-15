MOORESVILLE, N.C. -- Neighbors in Iredell County were cleaning up Friday after a powerful storm swept through the area.

"He said he thought it was going to blow the windows out of the back," Forest Hammer told NBC Charlotte about the microburst that hit neighborhoods in Mooresville Thursday night.

Several streets off Highway 150 were blanketed in debris and massive trees. Other neighbors described the sound they heard before running in a closet.

"My husband and I heard that sound sort of like a train coming."

Around 10 p.m., the rain and wind picked up, plus trees started falling -- almost too many to count.

"We grabbed our dogs and went in a closet, until we rode out the storm," Amy Michelone said.

Iredell County Emergency Managment Director Kent Greene said 600 people were without power after the storm. Duke Energy expected to have everyone restored by Friday afternoon. However, the cleanup will take much longer.

"We're really upset. My husband is an avid yard worker, and he is heartbroken but again, these can be replaced," Michelone added.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

"It was really kind of a war that you had never heard before, and it only lasted maybe 30 seconds," Hammer said.

© 2018 WCNC