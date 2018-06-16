BURKE COUNTY, N.C. -- The person of interest in a triple homicide has been found dead, the Burke County Sheriff's Office reports.

Around 5 p.m. Friday, law enforcement began searching for 61-year-old Kenneth Powell near his home at 105-D Carolina St. in Morganton. A few hours later, investigators discovered human remains in the woods near Henrys Glen Drive about a mile from Powell's apartment. On Friday, officials confirmed the body has been identified as Kenneth Powell.

Officials said a revolver was found by Powell's body.

Last week, a caller told authorities they found a body, later identified as 22-year-old Jimmy "Brianna" Stamey, inside a car near a home in the 3400 block of Enola Road in Morganton. Upon arrival and finding out a 22-month-old child may be inside the home, deputies at the scene made entry into the home, according to the Burke County Sheriff's Office.

Inside the home, deputies found the bodies of 23-year-old Trae Ward and 57-year-old Pamela "Renee" Ward. The 22-month-old child was found unharmed and was taken for a medical examination.

According to one of his neighbors, Powell dated Renee Ward for a couple years, and Trae Ward was her son.

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning.

Email*

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC