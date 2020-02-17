CONCORD, N.C. — A person was shot inside an apartment complex in Concord early Monday morning, the Concord Police Department reports.

According to police, the shooting happened near Lake Concord Road. Police said Lake Concord Road is closed from Mall Drive to Memorial Blvd.

Police believe the suspect is still inside the apartment at the time. Residents of Candlewood Square Apartments should shelter in place inside their apartment unless notified by law enforcement

No other information has been provided regarding the shooting.

