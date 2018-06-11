CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pictures and video that appear to show a young child holding a beer at an award ceremony at school are now under investigation in Charlotte.

"Complete disbelief," said Ayesha Wheeler, the mom who recorded the alleged incident. "I thought my eyes were playing tricks on me."

Wheeler has two small kids and another on the way. She proudly took a photo of her son who honored for perfect attendance at J.H. Gunn Elementary on Monday afternoon. However, Wheeler made the bold decision to post a different picture on Facebook instead.

"Her mom opened it up for her and gave her the beer," said Wheeler. "I didn't know if she was drinking the beer or her daughter was drinking the beer, but to see her chug the beer."

There's no sound in the video Wheeler recorded, but that doesn't keep you from seeing what looks like a young girl picking up a beer. She also took pictures to prove her point.

"I started crying because I was so upset with the situation, so I really just need to post this on Facebook for everyone to see," said Wheeler.

"You go to this award's ceremony thinking you're going to take a picture with your son who was winning an award, but you leave with a picture of a young child..." said NBC Charlotte's Xavier Walton.

"Drinking beer," responded Wheeler.

NBC Charlotte reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for the police report, but it was not complete yet. NBC Charlotte also reached out to CMS multiple times, but they did not respond to our requests with any details.

However, both CMS and CMPD did say they're looking into the situation.

