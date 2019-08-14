WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — A pilot that was seriously injured in a plane crash early Wednesday morning has died, according to Wake Forest Baptist Winston Salem.

According to officials, a call came in at around 9:02 a.m. in the 3900-blk of Hardin Rd in Watauga Co. that stated an aircraft was circling around before the crash.

According to witnesses, the aircraft had taken off from a private airstrip located at 3935 Hardin Road approximately 100 yards from the crash site about 20 minutes prior to the crash. Witnesses also report that the plane had circled several times then went down.

The plane caught fire upon impact and the pilot, 67-year-old Danny Dunn, had crawled free of the wreckage and was located some distance away.

Officials report the pilot was the only person onboard the 2005 single-engine craft. It was reported that the crash happened in close proximity to the pilot's home.

The pilot was critically injured and airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Winston Salem with life-threatening injuries to the Burn Unit. Wake Forest later confirmed that Dunn had died.

The FAA is currently investigating this crash.

