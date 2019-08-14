A pilot was seriously injured in a plane crash that happened early Wednesday morning, the North Carolina Highway Patrol confirms.

According to officials, a call came in at around 9:02 a.m. in the 3900-blk of Hardin Rd in Watauga Co. that stated an aircraft was circling around before the crash.

Officials report the pilot was the only person onboard the 2005 single-engine craft. It was reported that the crash happened in close proximity to the pilot's home.

The pilot was critically injured and airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston Salem with severe burns.

The FAA is currently investigating this crash.

