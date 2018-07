Police said a pilot walked away from a small plane crash in the Matthews area Thursday evening.

It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 3300 block of Margaret Wallace Road near REACH Church.

Of all places to crash a plane, the front lawn of Reach Charlotte Church is a pretty good place.



God had his hand on the pilot, who walked away with no injuries. @WCNC pic.twitter.com/HlXV612sb4 — Evan West 「 WCNC 」 (@TV_Evan) July 26, 2018

NBC Charlotte has learned the pilot was the only one on board and not hurt.

