CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A police officer was recovering after being hit by a car in Pineville on Monday night.

It happened just before 6 p.m. at 14115 Lancaster Highway. while Officer S. Stewart was directing traffic, investigators said.

"Officer Stewart was wearing a bright orange–high visibility uniform jacket at the time of the incident and had his marked patrol car present on the side of the road with its blue lights on," Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

It was also raining at the time of the accident.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The driver who hit Officer Stewart remained on scene and was not charged in the case.

Stewart is a 15-year veteran of the Pineville Police Department.

