GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — The FAA confirms a small Cessna Citation plane disappeared from radar over Cherokee County around 10 a.m. this morning.

According to the federal agency, the plane departed Atlanta Regional Airport-Falcon Field in Peachtree City just before 10 a.m. 

"We do not know the number of people aboard or the destination yet," the FAA said.

Authorities are working to locate the plane and confirm the conditions and identities of the people aboard, the agency said.

UPDATE: The Gordon County Sheriff's Office told 11Alive deputies are searching for the plane in a heavily wooded area in eastern Gordon County.

Cherokee County Public Safety reported that it got a call from Gordon County about the plane, saying it was last seen over Mt. Olive Church in Fairmont, which is in Gordon County.

