BOWIE, Md. — Four people are injured after a small plane crashed onto a car on Route 50 near Freeway Airport in Bowie, Maryland Thursday morning, officials said.

Around 11:20 a.m., troopers responded to eastbound of Route 50 at Church Road for a small plane crash.

Investigator believe the plane's operator was trying to land and misjudged the landing. Four people were injured during the crash. Two people were in the car and the others were inside of the plane.

Officials said there was no entrapment.

Drivers are using the shoulder to get around the crash. Commuters should avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

