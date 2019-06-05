BILOXI, Miss — Biloxi Police have arrested the suspect in the shooting death of officer Robert McKeithen, who was shot to death in the police station parking lot Sunday night, officials announced Monday evening.

In front of a line of law enforcement officers and a large crowd of onlookers in that same parking lot, Darian T. Atkinson,19, was walked, smiling and in handcuffs, into the police station.

He was arrested in Wiggins, Mississippi Monday evening, less than 24 hours after McKeithen was shot, according to Biloxi Police Chief John Miller.

Atkinson faces capital murder. He will be transported to Harrison County Adult Detention Center after he is processed in the Biloxi Police Department, officials said at a press conference Monday evening.

Miller said the focus now is on building a strong case against him.

Watch the full press conference below:

Police initially believed Atkinson, of Biloxi, was still in the city and was armed and dangerous following the killing.

Officials said they believe people were helping Atkinson evade police, but did not go so far as to use the term "harboring" in an afternoon press conference to update on the investigation. Monday night, Miller said one individual could face an accessory charge for helping the suspect, but did not go into detail.

Officials said a motive for the brazen killing of the 24-year force veteran McKeithen is still unknown.

McKeithen, 58, had worked on the police force for 24 years and was one of four officers awarded a medal of valor for saving the lives of four special needs children during Hurricane Katrina. He was also a U.S. Air Force veteran.

“He was a wonderful family man. That’s where he spent all of his time was with his family. He was a gentle man for a policeman. He was very gentle. Likeable. He treated people with respect and dignity and we’re going to miss him sorely,” Miller said.

McKeithen was planning on retiring at the end of the year.

"The animal that did this is still on the run. And we are going to do everything within our power to bring him to justice," Miller said Monday morning, before Atkinson's arrest.

$35,000 in rewards had been offered for information on the whereabouts of Atkinson, including $20,000 from the FBI, $10,000 from the U.S. Marshals and $5,000 from Crimestoppers.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant wrote on Twitter that the shooting was "senseless" and that he met with Biloxi Police Chief John Miller. Bryant, a onetime deputy sheriff, wrote "we will find the coward who fired the shots" and arrest him.