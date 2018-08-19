The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office tweeted they have arrested the woman caught on camera allegedly stealing the donation jar dedicated to the family of Heidy Villanueva.

In JSO's release, they say a citizen tip led to the identity of the woman, Tammy Crews.

Police say Lieutenant Bottin spotted Crews walking in the 7500 block of 103rd St, the same street the theft occurred. The lieutenant reportedly began talking to Crews and police say she told Bottin that she had a "crack pipe" on her.

She was then arrested and admitted to stealing the money jar to support her crack cocaine addiction.

Crews is being charged with grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Help. Still can’t believe what this owner showed me last night. @FCN2go @JSOPIO seeks identity from the El Tapatio Restaurant on 103rd St. Subject is seen taking donation jar for the family of Heydi Rivas-Villanueva, shot and killed recently. Call 904-630-0500 or 866-845-TIPS pic.twitter.com/LsQnpwU4TP — Nick Perreault (@NickPReporter) August 18, 2018

The jar contained around $600, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO says the suspect appears to be a white female, 35-45 years old with blonde hair.

Donations can still be made to the family's GoFundMe account. All proceeds will go toward sending Heidy back to her home country of Honduras for burial.

