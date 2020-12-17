Body cameras show botched Chicago police raid

A Chicago woman and her attorneys have released body camera video showing her being held naked and handcuffed after police wrongfully raided her home in 2019.

CHICAGO — A Chicago woman is demanding answers nearly two years after her home was wrongfully raided by police.

Anjanette Young was held handcuffed and naked as police executed a no-knock warrant searched her home in February of 2019.

In police body camera video Young and her attorneys fought to release, she is seen repeatedly telling they have the wrong house.

That turned out to be true, and after a long and embarrassing search police eventually admitted she was right.

"I wanted everyone to see just how terrible I was treated in this incident," Young says.

The social worker insisted police had the wrong person and the wrong home.

"The person they were looking for was actually on electronic monitoring from the Department of Corrections," her attorney, Keenan Saulter, notes. "A simple Google search in their police cruisers could have solved this entire situation"

Video Warning: This video includes images and audio some viewers may find upsetting or disturbing



Young's attorney said the city attorney blocked them from obtaining the video for more than a year.

Chicago's mayor insists policies have been changed to prevent another incident.

"I was completely and totally appalled. As a human being, as a Black woman and as a parent. Yes I am Mayor, but absent that reality, I could have easily been Miss Young," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.