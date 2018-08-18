A police helicopter chase ended in a crash on a busy Charlotte road Friday evening.

Police said it all started around 5:30 p.m. when a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer got behind a stolen car on LaSalle St. near I-85. When the officer tried to pull over the driver, the suspect took off.

CMPD's helicopter began following the suspect at that point. About 15 minutes later, the passenger bailed from the car on South Blvd. but the driver kept going, according to police.

Authorities said the suspect's car hit several other vehicles and crashed at South Blvd. and Sharon Lakes Road. The driver took off but was later caught, investigators said. The passenger was still on the run.

No one was hurt, but the driver was taken to the hospital for a previous leg injury not related to the crash or arrest.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC