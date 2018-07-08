CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A police chase that started in Charlotte ended in a crash in Monroe on Tuesday afternoon.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said its chopper started following the vehicle near the 4000 block of Monroe Road. One of the people in the car had felony warrants, according to officials.

Union County authorities told NBC Charlotte the pursuit reached speeds of nearly 100 miles per hour. The suspect's vehicle crashed near Dickerson Blvd. and U.S. 74.

No information was available on arrests or injuries.

