GASTONIA, N.C. — Police credited a "concerned citizen" with saving the life of a malnourished dog with open wounds in Gaston County.

The owner, Chris Brandon Taylor, was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony animal cruelty and misdemeanor animal cruelty.

Chris Brandon Taylor

Animal Care and Enforcement responded to a report of animal cruelty on July 9 in the 200 block of Bethany Road in Gastonia. That's where officers said they found a black and white dog, named Nova, with scars and wounds on her head and spine.

Nova was taken to a veterinarian immediately. She is now in rehabilitation and will go to a rescue group for future care.

Investigators said the charges stem from Nova's maiming injuries and Taylor's failure to provide adequate food, water and shelter.

Taylor was released from jail under a $7,500 bond.


