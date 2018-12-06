NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police said a husband drove his family's car into a sign after he got into a fight with his wife Sunday. She and their two children were in the car with him at the time.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. at Tech Center on Jefferson Avenue. Officers said 31-year-old Azariyah Yizrael of Hard Wood Drive in Hampton hit the shopping center's sign at Hogan Drive. The car burst into flames after impact. People who were in the area helped pull Yizrael, his 42-year-old wife, and their children out of the car.

On Monday, police said that Yizrael and his wife started fighting in the car. The wife told officers that Yizrael physically assaulted her while he was driving, sped up, then veered into the sign. The children, who were in the back seat, were not hurt. Medics took Yizrael and his wife to the hospital for treatment; they should be all right.

Cedric Middleton was one of several bystanders who jumped into action. He was driving on Jefferson Avenue when he came across the fiery scene.

“As I was going down Jefferson a lady was running across the street,” Middleton said. “She waved and pointed to the side and that’s when I saw a car on fire.”

Middleton said he parked his car and ran over to help.

“There was a guy laying on the ground next to the flames, so several of us pulled him over to the side,” Middleton said. “It was just the right thing to do; I would want someone to help me.”

Kim Phillips and her son were also on Jefferson Avenue. She says it was moments before the crash when they saw the car fly past them.

“It looked horrible, people were running, it looked like a huge tragedy,” Phillips said. “My son said mom that car passed us and I said it sure is!”

Police took out warrants against Yizrael for:

Malicious Wounding

Assault: On Family Member

Attempts to Commit Non Capital

Reckless Driving: Generally, Endanger

