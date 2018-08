ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police in Rock Hill identified a two-year-old child who died Sunday evening.

Investigators said Lamartray Adams Jr. was found unresponsive inside a car in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Glenarden Drive around 5 p.m.

The child died in the ambulance on the way to Piedmont Medical Center.

Autopsy and toxicology results are pending.

