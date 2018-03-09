Police departments in the Charlotte region are investigating break-ins at two high schools over the Labor Day weekend.

The first happened early Sunday morning at Hunter Huss High School in Gastonia. According to a police report, officers arrived at the school just after 1 a.m. Sunday when a burglar alarm went off.

Investigators said someone smashed a glass window leading into the junior varsity football team's locker room. When officers arrived, they said the thieves already ran off, taking with them an iPad, two drones and a pair of Nike Jordans. Some of the items belonged to Head Football Coach Jamar McKoy.

Police haven't made any arrests; they're waiting on administrators to give them surveillance video.

Just before 6 a.m. Monday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police surrounded West Charlotte High School after a group of people broke into the school. Investigators said the suspects ran off when officers arrived on-campus. A K-9 unsuccessfully tried to track the group, but officers did find a stolen vehicle.

Police haven't explained how the stolen vehicle is connected to the break-in.

