GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- Police were investigating a shooting at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia Thursday evening.
It happened around 5 p.m. outside Belk at 254 N. New Hope Road. NBC Charlotte has learned one person was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
There is no suspect in custody, according to authorities. The store remains open, though part of the parking lot is blocked off by police tape.
Police do not believe this was a random shooting and are following up with witnesses.
