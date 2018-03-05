GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- Police were investigating a shooting at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia Thursday evening.

It happened around 5 p.m. outside Belk at 254 N. New Hope Road. NBC Charlotte has learned one person was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

Gastonia Police investigating shooting in the parking lot at East Ridge mall. 1 person shot. Eye witnesses only heard 1 gunshot @wcnc pic.twitter.com/Cj1pnQg1qs — Evan West (@TV_Evan) May 3, 2018

There is no suspect in custody, according to authorities. The store remains open, though part of the parking lot is blocked off by police tape.

Police do not believe this was a random shooting and are following up with witnesses.

Stay with wcnc.com for the latest developments.

BREAKING: the latest details on the shooting at Eastridge Mall. Gastonia Police say this shooting is NOT random. More at 11 pm on @wcnc. pic.twitter.com/RwkybIoURA — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) May 3, 2018

© 2018 WCNC