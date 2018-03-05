CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Police are looking for one of the drivers who may have struck a 20-year-old UNC Charlotte student earlier this week.

On Tuesday night, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Polly Rogers fell out of an emergency window on a party bus in northeast Charlotte and was hit by two cars. Witnesses told NBC Charlotte Rogers may have been the one who accidentally pulled the handle while she dancing around.

Investigators said they have talked to one driver but are still looking for the other one as well as any witnesses who may be able to describe the car.

CMPD confirmed alcohol was being consumed on the bus that was traveling from an off-campus house on Mallard Creek Church Road to uptown. A fraternity at UNC Charlotte, Kappa Sigma, was suspended in relation to the incident.

In a statement, Mitchell Wilson, executive director of Kappa Sigma, said the fraternity is in the process of investigating.

The Brothers of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Polly Rogers. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Rogers family and to her loved ones. The Kappa Sigma Fraternity has suspended the operations of our Kappa-Omega Chapter at the University of North Carolina Charlotte, and we are in the process of conducting an investigation of the event on Tuesday evening. The Kappa Sigma Fraternity will fully comply with all investigations of the University and local authorities.

Victor Rabb, owner of Charlotte Party Charters, said his buses has never had anyone open the emergency windows before. Rabb also said the bus Rogers was on did not have safety issues.

Rogers was a member of the university’s chapter of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. Classmates said she was an emerging leader and one of the friendliest people they knew. A vigil will be held in her honor Sunday at 5 p.m. at the quad.

A GoFundMe was also set up to help Rogers' family cover memorial costs. Those interested in helping the family can click here for more information.

© 2018 WCNC