MONROE, N.C. — A man was shot in the head early Sunday morning in Monroe, according to police.
It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of LaSalle Street. Investigators said they found 32-year-old Adrian McManus lying face down in the road with a faint pulse. He was rushed to the hospital where his condition is not known.
Officers believed the victim was attending a party at the American Legion with several guests, including McManus, were from Pageland, S.C.
No witnesses have come forward, and there were no suspects. Anyone with information should contact police.
© 2018 WCNC