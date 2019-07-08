MCLEAN, Va. — Police are investigating reports of a man with a weapon at the Gannett Building in McLean, Virginia. The building is home to USAToday and several other businesses.

Fairfax County police tweeted at 12:16 p.m. that they were investigating the reports at 7950 Jones Branch Drive.

Police are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

An employee said they were being evacuated from the building.

However, an FBI source confirmed to WUSA that no shots were fired. No injuries have been reported at this time.

"Alarm sounded at the building as police squad converged on the scene," USA Today reported. "Law enforcement officers with rifles and body armor were patrolling the area and a helicopter hovered overhead.

Earlier this year, the company that owns WUSA9, TEGNA, moved their offices out of the building in question.

This comes just a few days after two mass shootings in the U.S. that left more than 30 people dead.

USA Today reporters are providing updates on the incident via Twitter. "We have evacuated the @USATODAY headquarters in McLean, Virginia, after reports of someone who may have had a weapon in the building," Business Trends Reporter Nathan Bomey tweeted.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

