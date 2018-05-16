YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- The 23rd Annual Police Honor and Memorial Service at First Baptist Church in Rock Hill took on new meaning this year following the death of Detective Mike Doty in January.

"I have been to these before, and it's always a somber occasion and makes you reflect," Sgt. Buddy Brown told NBC Charlotte following the ceremony.

The speaker, DEA and Chaplain for the Tega Cay Police Department, Jim Billings, used the time to remember his fallen brother and encourage all to know our days are numbered.

"Every time that I come to something like this or to a funeral, it gives me the opportunity to think about my own life," Billings spoke. "As I think we all should because we are not guaranteed a number of days on this earth."

Det. Doty died one day after he and three other law enforcement officers were shot in an ambush attack back in the winter.

"It's important to honor not only Mike but all the officers who have served," York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said. "Today was very emotional, little bit different this year because of the proximity in time to the shooting in January, but good to see the brothers and sisters in law enforcement get together, mourn but also honor the officers."

One of the four officers shot that day, Sgt. Buddy Brown was in attendance Wednesday, walking with the assistance of a cane. He told the media his recovery is going well.

"I'm looking forward to the day I'll be able to put it back on again and get back to duty," Sgt. Brown said.

