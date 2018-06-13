HOUSTON – A Houston police officer is being praised for going above and beyond the call of duty.

The officer was called to a Walmart when a man had a medical episode in the store and his groceries were stolen.

The Houston Police Department said the officer offered to replace all of his groceries using her own money.

Customers inside of the Walmart captured the kind gesture on their cellphones and said it was really nice to see the officer help the man in his time of need.

Great job officer!

