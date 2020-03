TEGA CAY, S.C. — Police are on the scene of a standoff in Tega Cay Friday afternoon.

According to officials, the standoff is happening on Palmyra Drive. Our WCNC Charlotte crew said they heard someone on a loudspeaker urging a person to surrender.

Police said Tega Cay Elementary School was in a brief a lockout during the SWAT situation.

At this time, no other information regarding the standoff has been released. Stay with WCNC Charlotte for the latest on this breaking news situation.

