BATH TOWNSHIP -- A police department in Bath Township, Michigan has gone viral with a funny Facebook post featuring one of its patrol cars.

The online frenzy started after officer Michael Lapham, decided to have some fun with Microsoft Paint and a photo of a township police cruiser's unpainted doors.

Lapham used the program to add the words "Po Po" — slang for police — to one side of the dark blue sports utility vehicle.

Here's an excerpt of the department's message with the doctored photo:

"We've found though, that we are still struggling to really reach the younger folk out there. So in an effort to bridge that gap, we've decided to update our patrol car graphics in an attempt to be more relatable to the local youths."

The responses came in quickly with thousands of reactions and shares.

The Urban Dictionary defines "po po" as "a police officer, especially the ones that ride on bikes."

The term, according to the dictionary website, dates back to the late 1980s in California.

The dictionary said officers were first seen around that time patrolling beaches on bikes with vests that said "PO" in block letters on their chests.

