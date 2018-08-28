Police and school officials are warning parents about a man who tried to lure two children into his car in Indian Land.

The two boys talked exclusively to NBC Charlotte about the close call. They said they were riding their bikes when the man tried to convince them to come to his house to play baseball.

“He pulled up next to me slowly, he was super close, he rolled down the window and said, 'Do you like baseball?' and I said, 'No,' and then he said, 'If you and your buddies want to come over and play then you can come over.”

Cameron Jenkins, 12, was riding bikes with his neighbor, Juaqin, 11, on Sunday night. Juaqin’s dad, David, was there, too. Cameron fell behind for a moment, and that’s when it happened.

“I told my dad, 'Slow down, let’s look at Cameron and wait for him,'" said Juaqin.

Juaqin and his dad noticed a gray Honda pulled up next to Cameron.

“He had his hand on the door handle like he was about to open it,” Cameron said.

David ran up to intervene.

“As I went towards the vehicle, he just took off," said David. “I asked Cameron, 'Did you know that person?" He said, 'No.' That’s when I got freaked out.”

Cameron’s mom, Crystal, is still coming to terms with what could have happened.

“It’s terrifying; it makes me not want to let my kids go out at all," Crystal said. “I was shocked, terrified, couldn’t believe that this is happening to us. to my son. Thankfully, David was there because usually, the kids are riding around by themselves.”

The neighborhood quickly set up a watch patrol and police started investigating. The Lancaster school district posted a warning on Facebook, and teachers reviewed "stranger danger" with the kids in class on Monday.

“I’m just not gonna talk to strangers anymore," said Cameron.

“I just want to tell everybody this is real," Crystal said. "It’s a good wake up call; it can happen anywhere. It only takes two seconds for some guy to pull up right next to him and pull him in.”

No arrests have been made. The man was older, in his 50s or 60s, thin with gray hair and a beard. Police urged parents talk with their children about strangers and call 911 if they see something suspicious.

