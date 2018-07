CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was searching for a man who disappeared after a bicycle ride on Wednesday.

Charles Pfeiler, 48, was last seen leaving his home on Ashton Gate Drive on a grey Trek mountain style bike.

Charles Pfeiler

Pfeiler is 5' 10", weighs 195 lbs. and has brown hair. If you see him, call 911.

