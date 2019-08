MT PLEASANT, S.C. — Police in Mount Pleasant are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Daniel Morales was last seen Thursday. Officers believe he could be in the North Charleston area.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, black socks, and black shoes. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Detective McCallister at smccallister@tompsc.com.