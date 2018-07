CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was searching for a man who disappeared after a bicycle ride on Wednesday.

Charles Pfeiler, 48, was last seen leaving his home on Ashton Gate Drive on a grey Trek mountain style bike.

Pfeiler is 5' 10", weighs 195 lbs. and has brown hair.

Pfeiler has not been seen in over 72 hours and police are urging anyone who may have seen him to call CMPD at 704-336-4978.

