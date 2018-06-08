Police are investigating a break-in and kidnapping in Gaston County.

It happened Friday morning on Fairfield Drive in Gastonia.

According to a police report, the suspect came into the home through an open window in the garage. The woman told investigators the burglar stole several items and kidnapped her.

The report did not go into detail about the kidnapping, but NBC Charlotte has learned the 67-year-old victim is not missing.

