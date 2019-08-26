SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter police are set to give an update Monday in the disappearance of Neveah Adams, the 5-year-old girl who's been missing for three weeks.

Officers are set to speak at 3 p.m. at Sumter police headquarters. WLTX will provide streaming coverage online and in our app.

Back on August 5, the girl's mother, 29-year-old Sharee Bradley, was found dead inside her unit at the Lantana Apartments. The coroner said Bradley died of blunt force sharp injuries to the head and neck. A preliminary investigation by also determined Bradley had been dead for several hours before she was found.

Adams' 13-year-old son told law enforcement that his little sister, Neveah, was missing. Shortly after officers realized she was missing, 29-year-old Daunte Johnson was arrested on Susie Rembert Street, about a block from the apartment complex.

Officers say he and Bradley were acquaintances, and have charged him with the death of the mother. Sumter Police Chief Russell Roark said earlier this month that Johnson confessed to killing Bradley and Adams, and claimed he threw Adams' body in the dumpster.

Johnson has a criminal history that dates back 10 years that includes both Missouri and North Carolina.

However, despite a search of nearby dumpsters and landfills in both Richland and Sumter Counties, the little girl's body has not been found. Her family has maintained that she is still alive, and some of them have advocated for issuing an Amber Alert in her disappearance.

