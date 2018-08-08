Authorities in New York have tracked down the young woman who said she miscarried in the bathroom on an American Airlines flight from Charlotte-Douglas to LaGuardia.

Flight attendants told detectives they remembered seeing two young women sitting near the back of the plane waiting for the bathroom after landing. Once police found the names of those passengers, they found the mother at a hospital in Brooklyn.

The 18-year-old woman told police she didn't know she was pregnant and had been bleeding for a day or two during a trip to Jamaica. Her flight stopped in the Queen City before heading back to the Big Apple. She was traveling with her twin sister who said she told the flight crew the young woman was having a medical issue.

The mother, whose name was not released, said she put the fetus in the toilet and covered it with paper towels. She claimed the baby was quiet and didn't appear to be alive.

Autopsy results are pending.

