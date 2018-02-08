The next time you go to the airport, think twice about leaving anything behind in the parking garage.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said thefts from cars are up 31 percent so far this year at CMPD's Airport Division.

In just the last month, we found 77 cases of reported theft and car break-ins within two miles of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

"Right now, the issue we're dealing with across the city and at many of your decks are car break-ins," Chief Kerr Putney said after Tuesday night's officer-involved shooting at the airport.

A CMPD officer said he fired shots at a suspect who tried to run him over after the man found his way into an unauthorized parking deck.

A spokesperson gave us a list of improvements the airport's made in recent years.

The airport has:

Increased assigned CMPD officers 87.5% since 2015

Implemented an additional Aviation Department security workgroup to focus on additional security items

Made several upgrades to multiple security systems inside the terminal and through customer and employee parking facilities

Increased CCTV camera coverage in the terminal and other facilities by 165% since 2015

Improved lighting at various parking facilities

Installed and connected Code Blue phones in all parking decks and working to complete activation in additional lots

Invested in new buses for passengers and employees

"Later this fall, Long Term 4 will be converted to employee parking, bringing employee parking to one primary and one overflow lot," the spokesperson said. "This parking facility has undergone a complete lighting upgrade and other security enhancements."

