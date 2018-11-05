CHARLOTTE, N.C.-- Police searched for three armed and violent men who robbed and terrorized victims in their own homes.

A 70-year-old woman, who did not want to be identified, spoke about the horrifying moments she awoke staring at an armed man holding a gun.

“I woke up, and there was a guy standing over my bed looking at me.” said the woman who's lived in her house since 1970. “He kept saying, “Where are the guns? Where is the money? Do you have any pills?”

It started Thursday morning when her son was outside doing some gardening. Police said one man ran up and hit the 48-year-old in the head. His mother said he thought about fighting back, but then two others came up, also with handguns.

“They took him inside tried him up to a chair, yelling at him, “Where’s the guns?” she said.

Then, she said, one of them came to her room also demanding cash and other valuables including pills.

“I told him, I didn’t have anything but some cholesterol pills if they wanted those,” the woman said.

She said two of the gunmen made her get in her car and ride to the bank. When they got to the bank, the woman said the men made her withdraw $500 and then took her card and got another 500 dollars, the limit she could withdraw.

Police said while this was happening, the other gunman was at the house, torturing her son.

“Pouring water on him, poking him in the chest with a knife, took a magazine out of the gun and then putting the gun to the victim's head and pulled the trigger,” said Det. Errol Wedra from the Mint Hill Police Department.

He added he's spoken to police in Union County about similar crimes and said he believes they are related.

Det. Wedra said he wants to get the crooks off the streets before they hurt or kill someone.

“They should be considered very dangerous,” he said.

Both victims are back home, although the mother told NBC Charlotte she’s had trouble sleeping since the ordeal.

“I just can’t believe this has happened,” she said.

