Clemson Police are warning parents to be aware of candy packaging after a traffic stop led officers to find THC-infused candy.

Dozens of bags appeared to contain gummy bears, but they were actually candy pieces filled with THC. The contraband was found Thursday morning, according to police Chief Jimmy Dixon.

Dixon said a vehicle was pulled over, and when an officer approached the car, he smelled an odor like that of marijuana. He said a search of the car found several packages that included the following:

Approximately five pounds of marijuana

50 bags of what appeared to be gummy bears with THC in each of the candy pieces

122 vape pens containing THC

152 vape pen refills containing THC

Dixon said the candy bags had the words -- “Keep Away from Children and Pets” -- written on them.

“The alarming part of this is how similar the bags appear to those purchased in any store for children – that in reality if picked up by a kid is not going to see or read those words,” Dixon said.

A .40 caliber pistol was also found on the front driver’s floorboard of the vehicle, Dixon said.

Antonio Mardequez Brown of Greenville was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and trafficking marijuana.

Tony Underwood, chief communications officer with Union County Sheriff’s Office, said deputies only encountered THC-laced candy during traffic stops and haven’t found it in schools yet.

"We do know it's out there,” Underwood said. “It's something we're aware of, but thankfully it hasn't been a problem here yet."

Underwood said parents and administrators should still be on the lookout for it and the behavior associated with eating THC-infused items as students head back to class.

"A child who's reacting to some drug-laced gummy bear, you're going to have some physical change,” Underwood said. “If you notice that change, then chances are, you know, there's something else going on with that gummy bear."

Underwood said deputies will also be watching out for vape pens with CBD oils, which he said deputies have noticed have become more of an issue among teens.

"Kids are very creative, and they're always looking for ways to come up with something new and innovative,” he said.

NBC affiliate WYFF contributed to this report.

