Police in Waxhaw warned pet owners who may be looking for someone to watch their furry friends.

The department posted on social media that a woman named Amy Renee Davis was offering her services as a pet sitter on Craigslist as well as Facebook.

However, Davis is facing felony charges after Captain Bobby Haulk told NBC Charlotte Davis stole jewelry from a home while she was watching a couple’s pet.

"It's definitely the risk you take letting a complete stranger watch your dog,” Tyler Jones told NBC Charlotte while at Frazier Park. “They could have ulterior motives.”

Police said the fake pet sitter has tricked more people than the Waxhaw couple.

“There was a victim in York County in June and apparently a victim in Blacksburg, S.C.,” Captain Haulk said. “There’s at least three, and I honestly feel like there are more.”

Another dog owner at the park told us only friends and family are allowed to watch his pup Kona after hearing this story.

"There's too many stories out there of someone doing something you don't like," Steven Galli said.

Less than two weeks ago, NBC Charlotte reported about a dog walker on the app Wag that falsely reported a walk. Muschu’s owner, who wanted to protect her identity, said she got a notification that her pup was being walked, but the walker never showed up.

"I got a notification from the app that the walk started. Once I realized she was faking this walk, I just let it happen because I wanted to see how this would end.”

It ended 20 minutes later with a fake report card saying Muschu had urinated twice and had a great walk around uptown. Muschu was with her owner in the apartment the whole time.

Police officers in Waxhaw are still looking for Davis of Clover, S.C. She faces a list of charges.

