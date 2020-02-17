CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolinas are coming into the spotlight in the race for 2020. The South Carolina primary on February 29, and early voting is already underway in North Carolina.

With Super Tuesday just around the corner, many people calling the Carolinas crucial to the election -- some saying it could make or break candidates.

In the Carolinas, Democratic presidential candidates are battling it out for voters. On Friday, Bernie Sanders visited the Queen City.

Sanders saying trump's got to go.

"Nobody in this country, not the president or anybody else, is above the law," he said at the Charlotte rally.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump will return to Charlotte on March 2, the day before Super Tuesday when 15 states and territories, including North Carolina, hold their primaries.

This announcement comes a week after Trump visited charlotte, speaking on housing opportunity zones.

Mike Bloomberg has also made several stops in the Tarheel State -- opening a campaign headquarters in Charlotte in December.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles showing her support, officially endorsing Bloomberg in February.

"I am really proud to stand here today and say I am a better mayor because of Mike Bloomberg," Lyles said. "We are a better city because of Mike Bloomberg."

Last week, former Vice President Joe Biden left the New Hampshire primary early to visit South Carolina.

Pete Buttigieg is hosting an event in Charlotte on February 27, less than a week before Super Tuesday.

Political Science professor Scott Huffmon said Democrats need a candidate voters are enthusiastic about. So far, he's unsure.

"You have to be able to generate excitement," Huffmon said. "We know Trump can generate excitement in his base."

For these next two weeks, you can expect to see lots of commercials and more visits from candidates.

