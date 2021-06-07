Tensions remain high as Charlotte City Council addresses 2040 plan

The 2040 plan incorporates input from thousands of Charlotte residents collected during the past three years at events and forums held throughout the city.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tensions remained high Monday night as Charlotte City Council addressed the Comprehensive 2040 Plan. While city leaders aren’t voting on the overall plan just yet, key elements are being discussed tonight and changes are being made for a final draft.

The draft of the plan is available online at cltfuture2040.com. A vote on the overall plan is expected on June 21.

The events, including several town halls hosted by city council members, covered key topics such as single-family zoning and 10-minute neighborhoods as well as the fiscal impacts of the plan.

“Together, we are creating a plan that will guide Charlotte’s development and create a city that fosters opportunity in every neighborhood," Mayor Pro Tem and Chair of the Transportation, Planning and Environment Committee Julie Eiselt previously said.

The planning committee is set to meet again on June 15.

