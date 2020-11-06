Judge grants state a temporary restraining order against Ace Speedway, only 25 spectators are allowed

The judge ruled in favor of the state, saying Ace Speedway holding races was against the interest of public safety.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — An Alamance County racetrack was brought to court Thursday morning by the state health department after not complying with the governor's order to close during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ace Speedway in Elon is accused of holding stock car races that attracted thousands of people and repeatedly defying the state's request to comply with public safety regulations. A maximum of 25 people are allowed to gather under the state order to limit the spread of the virus.

Andrew Casper, a lawyer for the state, said in court that the races put North Carolinians at "grave risk."