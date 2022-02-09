Rep. Adams introduces bipartisan resolution condemning threats against HBCUs

Reps. Alma Adams and French Hill, who are both co-chairs of the Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus, introduced the resolution together.

WASHINGTON — North Carolina Rep. Alma Adams (D) has introduced a resolution in the U.S. House formally condemning bomb threats made against historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) across the country, joining with a Republican representative whose state has seen threats against its own HBCUs recently.

Rep. French Hill, who represents the congressional district centered around Little Rock, Ark., is Adams' fellow co-chair on the Bipartisan HBCU Caucus. He joined with Adams on the resolution after two of Arkansas' own institutions faced threats similar to other HBCUs across the country. WCNC Charlotte's sister station KTHV in Little Rock reported on Feb. 1 that Philander Smith College and Arkansas Baptist College both faced bomb threats that day. Both colleges were closed as police and the FBI investigated.

“I prayed for our beloved HBCUs this past week. However, as a proud alum – twice – of North Carolina A&T State University; as a former professor at Bennett College; and as the founder and co-chair of the Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus, I know for a fact HBCUs can overcome any challenge,” said Adams. “However, HBCUs shouldn’t have to face the violence and terror my generation experienced during segregation. Terrorism and racism have no place on college campuses – or anywhere else."

Rep. Adams also took time in her statement to send a message to whoever was making the threats, hoping that those involved would see some kind of change in their hearts.

“I also want to take this opportunity to address the perpetrators of these crimes. Just as I have prayed for our HBCUs, I am praying for you. I am praying that you learn from the pain you’ve caused. I am praying that the hate that inspired these acts leaves your heart forever. Like many others around the world, I owe our HBCUs a debt that can never be repaid. That is why I continue to pray for our institutions, and the souls of those who cannot or will not honor them. That is why we have come together as a Congress to introduce this resolution,” she said.

Rep. Hill concurred with Adams' condemnation of violence, calling her a friend and saying the resolution shows their combined dedication to HBCUs.