Alma Adams announces a media internship program

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Representative Alma Adams (NC-12) announced Monday an internship opportunity in her Washington, D.C. office as well as one internship opportunity in her Charlotte, N.C. office for the Spring 2023 semester.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply immediately; applications close on Friday, Dec. 16. This internship includes a monthly stipend for eligible candidates.

"As a forty-year educator and a public servant for over three decades, I am committed to empowering current students and recent graduates to give them the real-world experience they need to succeed," Rep. Adams said. "Our office is excited to give the next generation of leaders the opportunity to serve their community and their country as interns in the United States Congress."

This internship is based in either the Charlotte, N.C. office or the Washington, DC office and is open to college students and recent graduates. Hours are flexible to accommodate students' course schedules but generally run from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. when Congress is in session and from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. when not in session. If eligible, this internship includes a monthly stipend.

To apply, please send a cover letter, resume and writing sample to sam.spencer@mail.house.gov with the subject line "Spring Media Internship Application – Charlotte Office" OR "Spring Media Internship Application – Washington, D.C. Office" no later than close of business on Friday, Dec. 16. Applicants should be able to successfully complete a timed writing test during the application process.

