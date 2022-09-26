South Carolina House to vote on six week abortion ban

The Senate's proposal would ban abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy and reduce the exceptions included in the state’s current “fetal heartbeat” law.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina House of Representatives returns Tuesday to vote on an abortion bill passed earlier this month by the state Senate.

House Republicans like Melissa Oremus (R-Aiken) and her Freedom Caucus colleagues are expressing disappointment over the changes.

"If you're truly going to stand on those principles, and say that, you know, life starts at conception, it doesn't matter if it's six weeks, 12 weeks," said Oremus.

The Senate bill allows exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest up to 12 weeks, a reduction from the Fetal heartbeat law's 20 week exception. It would also allow for abortions if the mother’s life or health are threatened or if the fetus has a fatal anomaly that has been confirmed by two physicians.

The legislation also requires an abortion be reported to the county sheriff no later than 24 hours after the procedure. The doctor also must take a DNA sample from the aborted fetus for evidence.

The Senate’s proposed bill is less restrictive than the near-total abortion ban passed by the House in August, which would have outlawed all abortions in the state except in cases where the mother’s life was in danger or if the pregnancy was the result of sexual assault for up to 12 weeks.

Democrats like Rep. Annie McDaniel (D-Fairfield) are also voting against the bill, but for a very different reason.

"It’s not about whether we believe in abortion or not, we just believe a woman should have a right to choose," said McDaniel.

If the House agrees with the changes, the bill heads to Gov. Henry McMaster's desk for his signature. If they don't the bill goes to a committee made up of three House members and three Senators who will be charged with reaching a compromise for both chambers.

"You got to look at it, do we move the ball just an inch and get a so-called win? Or do we truly fight for, you know, our principles and our morals and values? And I think that's where a lot of us are torn," said Oremus.