Leaders from across the state of Arizona and the country released statements showing their support and expressing their condolences for the McCain family, after the news that Sen. John McCain had died was released Saturday.

Pres. Trump, who had been silent after McCain's announcement on Friday, said his sympathies went out to the family.

My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2018

One of McCain's closest friends in Congress, Lindsey Graham, tweeted shortly after the news became public, writing in part, "America and Freedom have lost one of her greatest champions."

….And I’ve lost one of my dearest friends and mentor. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 26, 2018

Sen. Jeff Flake, Arizona's other senator, wrote that "words cannot express the sorrow I feel."

Words cannot express the sorrow I feel at John McCain’s passing. The world has lost a hero and a statesman. Cindy and the McCain family have lost a loving husband and father. I have lost a wonderful friend. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) August 26, 2018

Gov. Doug Ducey called McCain a true American hero.

"He was a giant. An icon. An American hero. But here at home, we were most proud to call him a fellow Arizonan. Like so many of us, he was not born here, but his spirit, service and fierce independence shaped the state with which he became synonymous."

Speaker Paul Ryan also called McCain a giant. "He will always be listed among freedom's most gallant and faithful servants."

John McCain was a giant of our time—not just for the things he achieved, but for who he was and what he fought for all his life. He will always be listed among freedom’s most gallant and faithful servants. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) August 26, 2018

Vice President Mike Pence sent his deepest condolences to Cindy and the McCain family.

Karen and I send our deepest condolences to Cindy and the entire McCain family on the passing of Senator John McCain. We honor his lifetime of service to this nation in our military and in public life. His family and friends will be in our prayers. God bless John McCain. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) August 26, 2018

President Barack Obama released a statement. McCain ran against Obama in the 2008 Presidential Election. “… All of us can aspire to the courage to put the greater good above our own. At John’s best, he showed us what that means. And for that, we are all in his debt," Obama's statement read.

Our statement on the passing of Senator John McCain: pic.twitter.com/3GBjNYxoj5 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 26, 2018

Three of the Arizona GOP senate candidates vying for Sen. Flake's seat tweeted condolences.

Martha McSally:

John McCain was one of Arizona’s greatest Senators, one of our country’s finest statesmen, and an American hero who risked his life to defend this great nation. He loved this state, and he loved this country. — Martha McSally (@RepMcSally) August 26, 2018

Kelli Ward:

Kyrsten Sinema:

Arizona will never be the same. @SenJohnMcCain may you rest in peace, and may comfort come to your family - and to all of us who will grieve your loss to our great country. A statesmen, a patriot, our Arizona hero. — Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) August 26, 2018

Captain Mark Kelly, retired U.S. Navy combat veteran and former NASA Astronaut, released a statement. In part, it read:

“John McCain was an iconic figure, so singular and memorable I imagined he might live forever. In my community of men and women known as Naval Aviators, he was larger than life. I knew who John McCain was since I first even allowed myself to imagine being a pilot. Everyone knows launching and landing a jet aircraft from a ship in the middle of the ocean is famously difficult. It takes the word excitement to the next level. But the excitement is only part of it: service – and the willingness to sacrifice – for country is the motivation of every man and woman who does it. John McCain defined service, as a naval aviator and in every role he took on for his country."

Ducey's full statement:

“John McCain is one American who will never be forgotten.

Angela and I join all Arizonans in praying for Cindy and the entire McCain family during this difficult time and offering our full support.

As we mourn his passing and celebrate his truly phenomenal life, we’re also faced with the void John McCain’s absence leaves in the heart and soul of our nation.

John McCain fought for America every day — from the Navy through Vietnam to the U.S. Senate. He fought for what he thought was right, even when it wasn’t popular. His dogged patriotism and passion for country made him an inspiration, and a model, for all of us.

John McCain was about more than politics. He brought us above partisanship and challenged us to be great.

He once told us, ‘We’re Americans, and we never give up. We never quit. We never hide from history. We make history.’

May his life and legacy continue to inspire us to build a future for this country, and a history for this country, that would make John McCain proud.”

