Live updates: Arizona's GOP election review audit results

Arizona Senate Republicans will reveal the long-delayed findings of their partisan review of the 2020 vote in Maricopa County at 1 p.m. Friday.

PHOENIX — Arizona Senate President Karen Fann and six other members of her audit team on Friday afternoon will present the results of a partisan audit into Maricopa County's 2.1 million ballots cast in the 2020 presidential election that began back in April.

The lengthy review process has been riddled with political infighting, lawsuits, and criticisms from the U.S. Department of Justice.

However, draft versions of the audit report circulated widely in media and government circles on Thursday show that Democrat Joe Biden defeated Republican President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

The review's hand recount of all 2.1 million ballots widened Biden's victory margin by 360 votes, according to the draft report, dated Monday, Sept. 20.

Notations in the margins of some of the draft documents indicate they are subject to change. 12 News has learned work on the documents continued into Thursday night.

WATCHING Draft report says Cyber Ninjas relied on Liz Harris' 'independent canvassers,' after DOJ warned Senate GOP away from door-knocking in specific precincts. Seems this might interest DOJ. Will this graf appear in final report? What Harris did: https://t.co/LHwbfo3j2A pic.twitter.com/z2PEyovQwS — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) September 24, 2021

Fann's team of Republicans will disclose in Friday's final report what, if anything, they found that could call November's election results into question.

President Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in Maricopa County by about 45,000 votes, making him the first Democrat in 70 years to win the county.

Trump and his allies were quick to suggest voter fraud had occurred in Arizona, which prompted local Republicans to hire a contractor to audit Maricopa County's ballots.

Despite the unsubstantiated claims made by national figures, Gov. Doug Ducey certified Arizona's results of the 2020 election, much to Trump's disappointment.

Florida-based Cyber Ninjas was picked by the Senate to conduct the unprecedented recount in the nation's second-largest voting jurisdiction.

The audit team is still in the midst of reviewing the county's computers routers which required the Senate to file subpoenas for them to gain access to the hardware. The county has recently agreed to grant a third-party "special master" access to the routers on behalf of the Senate.

Friday's proceedings will include comments from state Sen. Warren Petersen, Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan, audit spokesperson Randy Pullen, and audit liasion Ken Bennett.

Live updates

11:30 a.m.: Before the final report on Arizona Republicans' election review is made public, Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich says he will investigate allegations that haven't been made yet.



UPDATE And before a final report on Arizona Republicans' election review is even made public, Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich says he will investigate allegations that haven't been made yet. pic.twitter.com/OGGqc6YKmZ — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) September 24, 2021

9 a.m.: 12News' Hunter Bassler says outside of the Arizona State Senate a group has gathered for an anti-vaccination rally.

I’m in front of the Arizona Senate for @12News three and a half hours before the state GOP’s official release of its audit findings.



A large group is already gathering here for an anti-vaccination rally planned for 10am. pic.twitter.com/3ShLyN71VF — Hunter @ 12 News 🌵🌻 (@HunterBassler) September 24, 2021

8 a.m.: Former President Donald Trump released a statement calling into question the draft of the audit report that shows Biden won Arizona in the 2020 election. Trump also said he wants action from Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

Likelihood that Brnovich issues statement by end of day announcing investigation: Elevated. https://t.co/2gpzxuQvlA — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) September 24, 2021

