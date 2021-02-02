Former Charlotte City Council member Greg Phipps sworn-in to fill at-large seat

Councilman Greg Phipps was sworn-in as an at-large member, filling the vacancy left by former councilman James Mitchell.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Starting Wednesday, Charlotte leaders will start deciding what they want to fund as part of their budget process.

Things like fighting crime, affordable housing, and transportation plans are on the agenda.

On Tuesday, they gained a new colleague to help make those decisions.

Councilman Greg Phipps was sworn-in as an at-large member, filling the vacancy left by former councilman James Mitchell. But Phipps's selection didn't come without controversy.

Out of a hundred plus applicants, filled with dozens of new and some familiar faces wanting to get involved, the council voted for a politically established and well-known former councilman.

Greg Phipps says he is willing and able to craft an nondiscrimination ordinance. He says he’s ready to support one.



In the past, he’s voted against them. He says in the past, it came down to the “bathroom issue.” He says that stole the show. @wcnc — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) February 2, 2021

And many feel cheated. Here's why.

Greg Phipps has already served on council multiple times. It's why some councilmembers said they voted for him. Some say he knows how to do the job, has connections and can start on day one without having to learn how things go.

But others wanted new and fresh energy and ideas on the council, and say

this is a prime example of Charlotte City Council sticking with the established status quo.

Many were also upset Phipps didn't even speak during a special meeting for applicants to plead their case. 60 others did speak there.

Phipps said he understands but is ready for the job.

"I know some people might have taken offense to that but there was no offense intended," Phipps said. "And basically I really hold no grudges about it. I understand how people might feel, but I just want to serve."

Right now, Charlotte City Council is working on a non-discrimination ordinance to protect the LGBTQ community.

In the past, Phipps did not favor or vote for them, but today he said he stands ready to support one.